Soldier freed of robbery charges, remain on remand for illegal gun and ammo

A former Lance Corporal of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who was charged earlier in the year for allegedly carrying out a series of robberies around Georgetown, by trailing victims on his motorcycle and robbing them at gunpoint, got all the robbery matters against him dismissed.

The virtual complainants in the matters told the court that they did not wish to proceed; as a result, the Magistrate dismissed the matters due to no evidence being offer.

However, the possession of illegal firearm and licence matters are still ongoing.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamal Hazel, of Lot 490 ‘A’ Field Sophia, is currently on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The first charge alleged that on January 10, at North Road, Bourda, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Boodram Hemraj, of one weeding machine, valued $100,000.

The second charge alleged that on January 11, at Pere Street, Kitty, Georgetown, Hazel, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Andrea Purdessy of a cellular phone valued $210,000 and $400,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that on the same day while armed with a gun, he robbed Andrea Purdessy of $4.5M in cash.

Additionally, it is alleged that on January 13, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, Hazel had in his possession nine rounds of .380 ammunition and at the same time, he had in his possession a .380 Pistol, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Hazel denied all the charges. The matters are being prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore.

Hazel who is currently on remand will make his next court appearance on June 4.

Facts presented in relation to the robbery committed on Andrea Purdessy, stated that on the day in question, the victim had just collected the monies from a mining company in Alberttown, and Hazel along with an accomplice trailed her to her residence.

The court heard that when the victim attempted to exit her car, she was approached by Hazel, who was on a bike, and he pointed a gun to her face and ordered her to hand over the bag with money.

The woman, being fearful for her life, threw the bag out of the car and Hazel picked it up and made good his escape.

In relation to the armed robbery committed on Boodram Hemraj, the prosecutor told the court that Hemraj was on his way to North Road, Bourda, when Hazel approached him, pointed a gun in his face, and took away his weeding machine. He then jumped onto his cycle and rode away.

As it relates to the illegal gun and ammunition charges, the prosecutor stated that Police, acting on information received, carried out a search at Hazel’s home and the unlicensed gun and ammunition were found in a biscuit tin wrapped in plastic.