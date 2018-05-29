Maryann Daby granted $750,000 High Court bail for attempting to shoot cop

Two days after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan further remanded businesswoman Maryann Daby to prison for the public’s safety, her lawyer was able to secure bail in the sum of $750,000 in the High Court, just in time for her to enjoy the Independence Celebration.

Daby, 25, of 127 D’Aguiar Park, Houston, Georgetown, was on remand after she is accused of pointing a loaded gun to a police officer’s head and pulling the trigger, in an attempt to kill him.

On the day of the matter in the Magistrates’ court, she was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on May 13, at Albert Street, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she attempted to discharge a loaded firearm at Police Constable Christopher Kissoon.

It was also alleged that on May 13, at the same location, she had a .32 pistol in her possession when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time.

It was further alleged that on the same day, she had six live rounds of .32 ammunition in her possession, when she was not the holder of a firearm licence enforced at the time. She denied the latter two charges after they were read to her.

The woman appeared before the Chief Magistrate on May 23 and was further remanded to prison for public safety.

Hours later, the woman’s Attorney, Mark Waldron, went to the High Court and made an application before Justice Sandil Kissoon, who granted the woman $250,000 bail on each of the three charges.

She is expected to make her next court appearance on May 30 before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who will be conducting the trial.

On Daby’s first appearance before the Chief Magistrate, her attorney had pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, citing that the charge is a bailable one.

The lawyer then went on to tell the court that over the past few weeks he has seen cases where persons were granted bail for similar offences.

However, the Chief Magistrate, after listening to the attorney, remanded Daby on the grounds of public safety.

According to reports, on the day in question Daby and her friends were at the Georgetown Motor Racing and Sports Club.

Constable Kissoon, who was off-duty and was at the Club at the time, reportedly heard what appeared to be gunshots.

While checking for the source of the gunfire, he reportedly saw Daby firing rounds into the air, after which he confronted her.

Daby allegedly became annoyed and allegedly pointed a firearm to the officer’s head and pulled the trigger.

Fortunately, there were no more rounds in the gun.