La Grange man jailed for ganja farm

Latest update May 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
A three-acre cannabis cultivation, two camps, a quantity of dried cannabis, along with dry ration and utensils, was found at Ituni Road, Upper Demerara last Saturday during an eradication exercise by police ranks stationed in ‘E’ Division.
Imtiaz “Sancho” Shaheed, 41, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara who was found tending to the illegal plants, was arrested and charged with cultivating a prohibited plant, the police said yesterday.
The exhibits, after samples were obtained, were photographed and destroyed by fire.
Yesterday morning, the suspect appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and also fined $30,000.
