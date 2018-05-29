Latest update May 29th, 2018 12:59 AM

Johnson heads new management Committee at Parika Salem SC

May 29, 2018

Alvin Johnson

Suitable facilities are of utmost importance for the development of an athlete’s career and with this in mind the Parika Salem Sports Club has elected a new management committee to overlook the functions of the club and ground.
Alvin Johnson was elected President, while Mitchell Caesar was named the Vice President; Kenrick Singh is the Treasurer, Basmattie Foster Secretary, Tomika Johnson Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Imtiaz Sadiek Public Relations Officer.
Sadiek told Kaieteur Sport that upgrading of the outfield, pitch, pavilion, stands, the installation of lights, fencing and appropriate drainage are in the pipelines. He added that they will also look to increase the general membership and focus of their cricket development programme.
In an invited comment Alvin Johnson said one of the aims is to get the venue up to a first class level and a fund raising softball cricket competition and bar-b-que is set for July 14.
Johnson stated that they will be engaging businesses to take up spots in the fence at the eastern side of the venue and to adopt sections of the stands which will generate income to maintain the facility.
Johnson, who served a manager for the Guyana senior team, informed that they also intend to build a media stand there. Parika Salem is situated on the East Bank of Essequibo.

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

