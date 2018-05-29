GuyOil’s Finance Manager resigns amid mult-million$ wire transfer probe

The Finance Manager of the state-owned Guyana Oil Company Limited (GuyOil), Uma Daniels, has resigned amid an ongoing investigation involving the wire transfer of millions of dollars.

GuyOil’s Chairman, Mark Bender, confirmed that he was informed yesterday of Daniels’s resignation.

Bender confirmed that the police have been called in to investigate the wire transfer that has a supplier claiming that it did not receive the money.

The official, while not going into details, said that the probe is significant. It will involve the local bank, its correspondent financial institution that forwarded the money, and the local players who authorized the wire transfers.

It was reported that earlier this month, Daniels was sent on administrative leave after the multi-million-dollar transfer failure was reported.

The discovery of the fraud was made at the state-owned company earlier this month.

According to sources, the Finance Manager allegedly oversaw the wire transfer of around US$230,000 to an account overseas.

While details were sketchy, Kaieteur News was told that the Finance Manager claimed she received a request to transfer the monies to an account of Castrol, a major supplier of GuyOil.

Investigators are trying to determine what role, if any, the Finance Manager and others may have played.

GuyOil runs a string of service stations and is the largest seller of fuel to the local market.

However, there have been allegations over the years of ‘runnings’ within the entity.

GuyOil, in a statement earlier this month, had confirmed that a probe was ongoing and that no one was fired.

Daniels, in a lawyer’s letter dated May 21, threatened this newspaper with legal action for the report on the investigation.

She wanted a public apology and a public retraction in all forms of media, and local newspaper.