GFF Congress got good business done-says President Forde – Insurance Policy for players & Officials approved

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday held its Congress at the Sleep INN Hotel and GFF President Wayne Forde described it as very successful and informative event.

“We shared a lot of information with the members who participated and we got good business done,” said the Presidentwho assumed the position in November 2015 after beating Nigel Hughes in a tight race.

Forde informed that most importantly yesterday was the presentation and approval of the National Insurance Policy.

“This is ground breaking for Football! We now have a mechanism with a partnership with Assuria Insurance Company where we will be providing Insurance for players and officials throughout Guyana’s Football fraternity,” informed Forde who is the second person from Bartica to head the GFF after former President of the 1970s, P.Q. DeFreitas

The GFF Boss disclosed that during the next few weeks the Federation will be meeting with each of their Regional members to work out the mechanisms to implement this programme which he feels, is not only significant for Football but for Sports in Guyana.

The GFF hopes that this can be done in the shortest time possible.

Another important issue dealt with was the appointment of an Audit and Compliance Committee.

“This is an important arm of World Football and FIFA has insisted that as a part of our compliance requirements, we have an Audit and Compliance Committee installed and we have done that successfully,” Forde informed.

The GFF also shared with its Members information on the launch of its 2019 Federation Cup which will be held during August 2019.

“During that period there will no other Football played in Guyana…this will be our World Cup. This is going to be a big project which will be played in August of each year. We will soon be announcing the format, timelines and so on,” the Businessman explained.

The members were also updated on the on-going investigation into Mexico versus Guyana matter that occurred in 2012.

“We (GFF) are committed to resolving this matter and we have shared with the members the work that has been done by one of our Consultants to gather all the facts to appoint a Board of Inquiry,” Forde revealed.

Yesterday the ruling body for the ‘beautiful game’ in Guyana presented an Audit and Forde said it was a clean Audit, free of Qualification.

“We made a commitment to produce a clean Audit and have put in the hard work over the past months after our last Audit,” said Forde.

He said he hoped that the Media give this Financial report which was unanimously supported by the members, the same prominence as was done with the previous Audit which had a few Qualifications.

There was also information on the Projects planned for Youth Development and Female Competitions and the members were shown the applications for funding for these projects.

CONCACAF’s Senior Projects Manager Howard McIntosh also spoke at yesterday’s Congress and informed that during his short stay here he had the opportunity to see the CONCACAF Qualifiers which saw Bermuda advancing to the next round.

He also had a look at the Providence Project and opined that Guyana’s Football is on the right track and pledged CONCACAF’s continued support to the Forde led GFF. (Sean Devers)