CT scanners to be operational at NA, Bartica hospitals

Two years after acquiring Computerised Tomography (CT scan) machines, the New Amsterdam and Bartica Regional Hospitals will finally be able to provide the much-needed service to residents.

Following budgetary allocations, modifications had to be made to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital to house this highly radioactive machine whilst a new building was constructed at Bartica Regional Hospital.

Director of Health Services, Region Six, Jevaughn Stephens, highlighted that the availability of this service in the region is quite significant. This comes as the Health Department is working on reducing referrals of critical cases to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

“From July 1, these services will be made available to the public, not only New Amsterdam but the entire East Berbice. We find that half of our transfers to GPHC are as a result of injuries to the head that could not be diagnosed and treated here because we did not have the CT scan machine. However, with the new machines we will be reducing those transfers”, Stephens explained.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, recently conducted a supervisory visit to the Bartica Regional Hospital. There, she received an update on the construction of the new building to facilitate the CT scan machine. Based on details provided by the regional officials, the new facility will be completed in another month.

“I saw the building where we are going to house the CT scan. It’s about 80 percent complete. What’s left to be done is the installation of some doors and windows, a little tiling and electrical work,” Minister Cummings explained.

Together, these machines, when functioning will contribute to equal access health care delivery, modernisation of health services in communities outside of Georgetown and economically beneficially to persons in, and around, Regions Six and Seven.

RAD-AID, in 2016, handed over the two CT scanners valued at approximately US $200,000, to the public health ministry. The two machines are currently being stored at a central location in Georgetown until they can be dispatched to the two facilities.