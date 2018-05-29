Boxing Coach Orland Rogers continues his quest with Mahdia outing

Latest update May 29th, 2018 12:59 AM
Boxing coach Orland ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers has been moving across Guyana training young persons in the art of boxing. Rogers is being fueled by the National Sport Commission and the Guyana Boxing Association.
He has so far, visited Region One, Region Nine, Region Seven and most recent Region Eight and opened gyms in Mabaruma, Lethem and Mahdia. Rogers has been employed by the Ministry of Social Cohesion as a direct intervention of Minister George Norton and has been working closely with the Guyana Boxing Association.
GBA president Steve Ninvalle has applauded Minister Norton’s input towards the decentralising of the sport, while noting that Rogers programme has resulted in over one hundred youths being channeled into the “national grid”.
