Balram Narine rides away with FACC Independence 40 miles cycle road race

May 29, 2018

Handing over the winning trophy to Balram Narine is CEO Trevor Hooper of Trevor Hooper Contracting Services.

The Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of Berbice held a 10-lap, 40 miles cycle road race around the town of New Amsterdam to celebrate Guyana’s 52 Independence Anniversary celebrations.
The winner was Balram Narine who dominated the event to win in a time of one hour and forty minutes. Narine in the process took four of the six sprint point prizes available. In second place was Clement Doris who also copped the other two prime point prizes available. The other top finishers were Syborne Fernandes, Jason Cameron, and David Hicks fifth.
The event, which was for cyclists of the FACC only, saw 16 riders participating and began around 14:00hrs. The riders pedaled from Rainbow Bar on Republic Road continued north, turned left into Vryheid Road, left into Main Road, proceed through Stanleytown, left into Tacama and turned back into Republic Road. That sequence continued ten times before finishing at the point of origin at Rainbow Bar. Hicks was also the first junior to finish.
The first 12-14 rider to finish was Mario Washington, while the first female was Maria Carrington. Among the BMX riders Nehaun Rigby was first among the 9-12, while Neshaun Rigby was first among the 6-9. Among the 3-5 riders Arfaan Blair male and Elesa Austin female won. The oldest finisher was 67 years old Daniel Rigby.
The club would like to thank among others The Regional Democratic Council, Trevor Hooper Contracting, Fix It Electronics, North West Trading Chicken Farm, Amerally Sawmill, Vickram’s Jewelry, Selector Uwe car Wash, A and R Tyre Mart and John Lewis among others.
Special mention was made of The Guyana Police Force.
Randolph Roberts was the coordinator.

