Aurora putting gun to people head

De government get a report on how dem boys behaving in prison. The report seh how de prisoners does get beat all de time; it seh prison wardens gun always smuggle likker and ganja in jail because dem pay small.

De people who write de report tek dem own sweet time because dem was in control. Nobody coulda tell dem what to do and dem get de money from de IDB.

Dem give Ramjattan de report yesterday and is only then he know that de prisoners des smoke weed and when dem high dem does try to burn down de prison.

But dem boys know another place that does mek people write report but wid a gun to dem head. Dem boys hear Aurora doing some things in de gold fields and dem send de report to de Waterfalls paper. De ink barely dry when dem talk bout local content when somebody at Aurora go to de gun cabinet and tek out a rifle and out it to a man name Terry.

Terry write a letter so sweet that people could hear de music but if dem did listen more close dem would hear de fear in ee voice.

De next thing dem boys put in de papers was how a local company get knock off. Somebody get out another gun and dem ketch a man name Hamilton. By de time dem done call out things fuh he write, de poor man swear that he was in high school again.

He write how he trucks get put off de wuk but he agree because he is a Guyanese and Guyanese shouldn’t get all that wuk. He didn’t write how couple weeks back he had more than a dozen trucks wukking and now he only got two. If he did only write that de letter woulda get tear up and wouldn’t have live to see de sun de next morning.

Dem boys write bout de plane and de company write a response. Well dem boys seh that de company gun be very busy writing.

Talk half and check how many guns Aurora got.