Army ranks hoist Golden Arrowhead in Brooklyn’s flag ceremony

The cutting of the Independence cake in New York by Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge.

In observance of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary, five ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in a flag raising ceremony and reception held at the Brooklyn Borough Hall in New York on Friday, May 25, 2018.
The ceremony was organized by the Permanent Mission of Guyana to the United States and the Consulate General of Guyana in New York.

The army ranks in Brooklyn, New York .

While the New York Borough Hall hosted the ceremony for the first time, it is usually held in New Jersey.
Lieutenants Kaya Dover and Alvin Hollodar and Sergeants Dominic Percival, Lester Lewis and Lawrence Douglas constituted the flag party that hoisted the Golden Arrowhead at the celebrations.
Second Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, attended the ceremony. Also in attendance were Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN, Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow and Consul General of Guyana in New York, Barbara Atherly.

 

