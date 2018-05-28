State moves to collect outstanding rent for condemned First Federation Building

—lone occupant defiant to Gov’t claims

The Ministry of Legal Affairs has issued a public notice to collect rent arrears for the First Federation Building located at Croal Street and Manget Place.

The Office of Public Trustee of the Ministry of Legal Affairs has publicised the names of over thirty persons in the daily newspapers, who are being asked to contact the Board regarding the outstanding payments and the occupation of the building.

The list supplied by the Office of Public Trustee contained the names of several persons, many of whom are said to be attorneys-at-Law.

However, the building, which was condemned some six years ago, currently has one occupant.

The occupant, Saphier Husain-Subedar is an attorney-at-law.

Husain-Subedar has been defiant in his bid to continue occupying the building despite eviction attempts.

He told Kaieteur News that he cannot comprehend what the AG’s Office could want with him, “since no one has been taking care of the First Federation Building for the past 12 years.”

According to Husain-Subedar, whose law office is on the third floor of the building, the area is convenient to persons seeking justice. He noted that his office attracts clients on a daily basis.

“The Government has abandoned this building. It has no electricity. It is not supported by GPL [Guyana Power and Light]. I have my own generator running which supplied me with current for the past six years. I pay for all the maintenance of this building and I even pay security to protect it,” Husain-Subedar said.

He contended that First Federation Building is a privately owned property, but the Government had belatedly claimed ownership.

The attorney noted that the dispute over ownership has resulted in several actions engaging the attention of the Courts.

Up until late 2013, the building was occupied by operators of a driving school, a private school, a snackette and several lawyers.

Back then, the Guyana Fire Service had declared the building a hazard. Subsequently, Government served tenants with a Notice of Possession to reclaim the property.

This was done with the implied intention to get full possession of the building. This was however challenged by several of the lawyers working there who filed an injunction to halt the process.

The eviction process was greatly accelerated after power and water were cut from the building.

The reason for the repossession of the building is twofold, with the government stating the tenants have arrears that have not been paid in years.

The building is managed by the “Public Trustee”, an organ of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Back then, Former Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall made clear his intention to re-occupy the building so that it can be used to house a number of critical offices in the judicial system.

These include the Lands, Deeds and Corporate registries, among other departments.

The impetus for his decision being that the location is strategic for expansion since it is located close to other judicial services.