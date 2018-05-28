Sports should be used to aid in eradicating Social Ills – REO Lucas

Regional Executive Officer of Region Four Ms. Pauline Lucas has given the commitment that she will continue to aid in the development of sports within her region. She declared that sports should be used to aid in eradicating the many social ills facing our youths today. The REO gave this assurance while expressing thanks and appreciation to the 16 schools that have taken part in the inaugural RDC/DEVCON/Lloyd Britton REO Inter Secondary School Cricket Competition. She said that, while she had only focused on cricket in this staging, it is not an indication that no other sport would be featured in what she dubbed as her continuous efforts to bring about healthy lifestyles. Lucas, who herself is a passionate sports fan, said that sports is critically important to ensuring that our youths remains healthy thus being able to reduce a number of diseases that affects the country.

“I would like to see us to return to the days when our students participated in several sporting activities and events thus producing a number of healthy and active students who were able to better contribute to national development,” she said. She thanked the private sector whom she said is genuinely interested in sports and youth development. “What I am also pleased about is that there are several private companies who are ready and willing to lend support and assistance once approached and this is certainly a bright spot in our continued development,” she said.

The REO pointed out that while her office is executing a cricket competition the Department of Education within the Region was doing a football competition. This, she stressed demonstrates the very high value and importance that the region places on sports. “We have a very active region and I am appealing to other regions to emulate what we are doing as together we would help in building and shaping stronger boys and girls who would use sorts as an avenue to showcase their talent and skills thus reducing the rapidly growing social ills that continues to plague this country,” she asserted.

REO Lucas said that she continues through the Department of Education to encourage them to forge holistic relationships with organizations institutions and companies so as to create sporting opportunities and events to engage the youths more, as she is confident that with students having this avenue in consuming their energies, it would greatly reduce the many challenges and difficulties that schools today are faced with. “What I am very happy about too is that we have our REDO in Ms Favourite-Harvey who is determined like me to ensure that sports remains a priority within the region thus reducing any non-communicable diseases faced by our youths,” she opined.

The REO expressed thanks to a number of companies whom she said readily came forward to partner with her and her region in executing the Inter Secondary School cricket competition, declaring that a great relationship has commenced which she foresees can only get stronger and better with the students being the ultimate beneficiaries.

The REO Inter Secondary school cricket competition is being sponsored by a number of companies namely DEVCON Contracting and Constructions Services, SKI Contracting Services, XL Constructions, Ayeuni Hatton Contracting Services, Rudyard White of W & R Electrical Company, Ivor Allen, National Sports Commission, Lloyd Britton, Mario and Marlon Andrews 2J’s Construction, the Regional Chairman Ms Genevieve Allen, Department of Education Region Four, REO Lucas, Rawle’s Communication Agency, Keish Stationary and Health Depot, and with assistance of water from Banks DIH Limited.

The third place play off is slated for Tuesday between Hope and Friendship Secondary with the finals being played the following day between East Coast’s Annandale and East Bank’s Diamond Secondary for the REO Trophy.