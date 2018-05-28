Some people trapping demself

There is no fool like an old fool and Guyana got to be an old fool. At least some people think so. Companies does come and agree to a lot of things. Dem does even sign a contract and promise dat dem gon do everything to mek Guyana get value for money.

Contracts got a thing called local content. It mean dat de foreign company got to use whatever Guyana can produce once he cost is what de company expect. If Guyana too dear then de company got a right to bring in dem own thing.

De last couple days, dem boys been talking how a foreign company refusing to honour de local content. Dem boys see local companies keeping dem end of de bargain because dem price is more than reasonable yet de foreign company dumping them.

A strange thing happen when dem boys start to talk. A lot of letters start to come to de Waterfalls paper. Dat is wheh people think dat dem boys is old fool. The letters criticizing de article dat pointing out wha de foreign company doing but when dem boys look at some of de things de letters talking bout is only de company can know dat.

No worker can know how much money a company spend on a project. Dat is a management thing. But de letters got all de things dat only de management can know. So dem boys conclude dat is de management writing de letter and signing people name.

A letter come in to dem boys complaining about a letter dat somebody write in de paper. Dat is only part of de whole story. In de same letter, de writer start to talk about an article. Dem boys check all dem paper, including de one dat de letter writer talk about and couldn’t find de letter.

De whole thing open more than dem boys did know but people got to wait fuh de exposure.

Talk half and watch how dem boys trapping de crooks.