Region One co-op projects get boost

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Special Projects Unit is actively pursuing projects to resuscitate the cooperative movement in Guyana.

Recently, two workers from the Special Projects Unit’s Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) travelled to Moruca, Region One (Barima Waini) to visit two projects that are being heavily invested in by the Ministry of Social Protection.

Tiffany Babb, Micro Credit Officer and Rhonda Nelson, Business Development Officer, travelled to villages of Koko and Upper Cabrora to distribute certificates to cooperatives that had been previously registered in October 2017.

They used the visit to follow up on the progress of the investments made by the Ministry.

Just last year, some villagers of Koko and Cabrora formed themselves into cooperatives in order to create work opportunity and generate monetary income to sustain their families and by extension their village.

The Special Projects Unit through the SLED initiative has decided to partner with the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) to effectively advise those groups that are interested in poultry rearing.

Veterinary advice on rearing poultry is pivotal and especially applicable when dealing with the Brazilian – Black Giants, which was the bird of choice of the Koko Cooperative Society in Moruca.

These birds can be successfully used for both purposes of their eggs and meat production. They are more financially lucrative in comparison to the white meat bird. The black bird is low maintenance, since they are foragers and can live off of garden scraps, coconut husk and kitchen waste, but the initial years of the birds are both time consuming and costly.

While the initial care of the Brazilian- Black Poultry Bird is a meticulous one, there are long-term benefits with superfluous returns once the bird is fully matured.

The Brazilian – Black Poultry Bird was imported as a result of the GLDA seeking to provide a breed of bird that would provide financial equity and protein sustenance with a fast profit to the hinterland regions.

The Koko Cooperative Society Project cost $3.2M, while the Upper Cabrora Cooperative Society chose to farm cash crops. Their project cost amounted to approximately $2M.