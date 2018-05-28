Regal Masters, Parika Defenders, R and R Sports Triumph

Regal Masters, Parika Defenders and R and R Sports registered victories when the Regal Sports/Ink Plus/ Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop and Crown Mining 20-over softball tournament continued yesterday at Everest Cricket Club.

Regal Masters defeated Mike’s Wellman by 38 runs in difficult conditions. Regal Masters batted first and managed 150-7 off their allocated overs.

Rudolph Baker slammed four fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 55 while Fazleem Mohamed made 35 with one four and three sixes, Eon Abel hit 32 (2×4) and Mahase Chunilall 18.

Latchman Kallicharan claimed 4-31. Mike’s Wellman responded with 112-6. Nandram Samlall struck 36, while Basil Persaud made 25 and Wayne Jones 12. Troy Kippins claimed 3-14 while Mahendra Hardyal, Saheed Mohamed and David Harper had one each.

Parika Defenders overcame Fisherman XI by 43 runs. Parika Defenders batted first and posted 141-7. Dubraj Singh scored 34 while Anthony Arjune got 22 and Amit Kumar 19. Fisherman XI replied with 98 all out in 19 overs. Dennis Mangru made 35 with two sixes while Danny Thomas got 12 as Kabesh Persaud grabbed 4-11, Devanan Kannan 3-7 and Dubraj Singh 2-26.

R and R Sports got the better of Sunrisers of Essequibo Coast by three wickets. Sunrisers took first turn in the middle and got to 113 all out in 19.1 overs.

Omeshwar Lall stroked 40 while Mahendra Persaud contributed 14 as Raymond Harper, Peter Persaud, Ryan Singh and Rudolph Myers picked up two wickets each.

R and R Sports responded with 116-7 in 18.3 overs. Ejaz Mohamed made 25, Myers 21, Persaud 17 and D. Mohabir 16. Motie Lall took three wickets.

The competition continues on Sunday. (Zaheer Mohamed)