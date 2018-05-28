Prison officers busted at bus park with Marijuana during joint operation

…civilian paid $20,000 to deliver illicit substance to inmate

Quick action last night by the Guyana Prison Services with the assistance of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ranks from the Brickdam Police Station led to two prison officers being held with a pound of marijuana.

According to information, the two prison officers collected a parcel from a civilian while on duty at the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC). The parcel reportedly contained seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be marijuana.

An operation was set up and the bus that they were travelling in was stopped on the East Coast Bus Park area. A search was carried out by police and the suspected marijuana was found in a black bag in the possession of a prison officer.

The two prison officers who were together escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, in a statement thanked the CID ranks for their fast response to his request for help based on information he had received about two of his officers.

One prisoner officer admitted to collecting the item from a civilian to take to a prisoner, for him to swallow. He said he was paid $20,000 dollars to deliver the illicit drugs. The prison officers are presently in police custody.

This latest find followed the incident when inmates posted photos to Facebook that showed them partying with marijuana and alcohol to celebrate Mother’s Day.