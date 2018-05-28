Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collects motorcycle prize from Corona Futsal tourney

Latest update May 28th, 2018 12:56 AM
Lucky fan Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collecting his prize of a Motor Cycle from Hero Motorcycle representative Devon Pyle and Jacklyn Boodie of the Petra Organisation recently. Mr. DeFlorimonte’s name was pulled at Petra’s just concluded Corona Futsal Semifinals. Throughout the tournament, patrons filled up their coupons and droped it into a box for drawing at the semi Finals. This prize was sponsored by Hero Bike with support from Corona and Namilco.
May 28, 2018Bermuda needle Suriname 1-0 to move on to the next round By Calvin Chapman Heading into the final night’s play of Group E in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s qualifiers at West Coast Demerara’s...
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
Way back in 2015, in a debate with one time columnist with this newspaper, Stella Ramsaroop, (“What is moral judgement?”... more
Let us suppose that there is foreign logging company in Guyana. The company requires trucking services to haul lumber. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]