Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collects motorcycle prize from Corona Futsal tourney

Lucky fan Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collecting his prize of a Motor Cycle from Hero Motorcycle representative Devon Pyle and Jacklyn Boodie of the Petra Organisation recently. Mr. DeFlorimonte’s name was pulled at Petra’s just concluded Corona Futsal Semifinals. Throughout the tournament, patrons filled up their coupons and droped it into a box for drawing at the semi Finals. This prize was sponsored by Hero Bike with support from Corona and Namilco.