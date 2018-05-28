Pastor’s house goes up in flames

The house of a pastor located at Lot BE 1/2 228 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown went up in flames at around 16:00hrs yesterday.

The pastor who has been identified as Ruth Lee is a Social Management Consultant in the Power Utility Upgrade Programme at the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

According to information, the fire started in the upper flat of the two-storey wooden and concrete structure.

When the fire broke out, only Lee’s daughter and caretakers were at home. Reports are that Lee, who was at work at the time of the fire, was informed of the tragedy by one “Wanita”.

The woman rushed home only to find firefighters trying to extinguish the flames. They were at least two fire tenders at the scene. The firemen were praised for preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.

Expressing gratitude, Lee said, “I glad no other house got burn or else that would have been another problem.”

When reporters confronted Lee to ask her basic information, she was very hostile. She immediately began chasing reporters who she claimed were harassing her.The preacher shouted to reporters, “Getaway from here! Getaway from here! Y’all (reporters) are heartless. I lost my property. Y’all have no right to be harassing people like that.”

When reporters confronted a woman, who appeared to be a friend of the pastor to garner information about the fire, Lee in the process of reprimanding the woman dealt her a lash.

Kaieteur News understands that Lee was unable to save any of her household items from the blaze.

Meanwhile, during the process of disconnecting electricity to the building, a GPL worker he came into contact with a live wire. He was immediately transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an ambulance.

It is unclear how the fire started.