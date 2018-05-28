Parika to become a gateway town – Min. Harmon

Latest update May 28th, 2018 12:56 AM
Parika is poised to become a gateway town and residents can be assured that greater things are to come through the Coalition Government’s continued investments said Minister of State Joseph Harmon.
Minister Harmon was speaking at a flag raising ceremony hosted by the Parika/Mora Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Thursday evening, May 24 at the Parika Playground.
Highlighting the many achievements thus far, the Minister pointed to the recent announcement that a road will be constructed from Parika to Goshen. This will allow for easier access from farms to markets.
In addition, residents can look forward to a modernised ferry stelling. This project was recently announced by Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson.
“The intention is to make this Parika Stelling a modern facility so that the little holes you have to go through trying to get to the speedboats will be a thing of the past,” Minister Harmon assured.
These achievements, the State Minister noted, will be augmented with oil revenues. These proceeds, he explained, will help to improve the farmers livelihoods by giving their produce, easier access to international markets.
The Minister encouraged residents to “stay focused on what is necessary for the development of Guyana.”
The Coalition Administration, he promised, will make Parika/Mora a model area, where people from all parts of the world will aspire to visit.
Those gathered were urged to remember the country’s motto: ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ and continue to work together for the further upliftment of the region.
The State Minister reminded that patriotism and singleness of vision between Cheddi Jagan and Forbes Burnham, the architects of Guyana’s Independence, outweighed any differences that existed between them at that time.
