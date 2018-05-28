Mon Repos man dies following stabbing at barbeque event

…Father, son held by police

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed yesterday during a barbeque event at Third Street south Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Dead is Brayon Dewakar aka Blackie of 128 south Mon Repos, a corner away from where the incident occurred. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to information, around 3 a.m., Dewakar was attacked by a businessman and his son, a 24-year-old mason. Both reside at Mon Repos and were taken into police custody.

When this publication visited the scene, there was still fresh blood where the stabbing occurred and neighbours were in shock at the news of the young man’s death.

Witnesses to the crime claim that Dewakar was playing ‘chic chic’ when an argument broke out between him and the two suspects.

It is said that the businessman’s son, armed with a knife, attacked Dewakar, who ran into the yard where the barbeque was being held.

Both suspects reportedly gave chase. According to reports, Dewakar was cornered at the back of the yard where he received several stabs about the body.

Dewakar then jumped the fence , but subsequently collapsed in the yard next door.

Dewakar’s mother, who returned from Suriname days ago to visit her son, said she was sleeping around 3:15 a.m., when her sister woke her with news that Dewakar was in a fight.

“I went and found him (Dewakar) in a yard lying down in water. I picked him up with the help of his cousin and took him on the road. When I picked him up I said ‘Blackie’ talk to yo mommy na,” she recalled.

She claims all he did was make a grunting sound and then collapsed in her arms. This was evident in a video that was widely circulated on social media that entails the woman’s horrific experience of having her son die in her arms.

When this publication visited the home of the suspects, there was a different story. Relatives claimed that the businessman ventured out to see what trouble their son had gotten himself into, but was arrested at the GPHC after word of the victim’s death surfaced.

The businessman’s wife was asked if her son had any other such instances where he would have caused harm to anyone. His mother did not deny that her son was an aggressive person and that he had a pending court matter for wounding another person from the Mon Repos area.

The police, acting on information received, went to the home of the suspects and found the businessman’s son hiding in a toilet.

The businessman was not at home. Following the incident, the businessman went to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where he made a report that he was robbed and beaten by the deceased man.

The ranks were not aware that he was involved in the murder and issued him with a medical form. He left with the form for GPHC where he was arrested by ranks who had escorted the deceased.

A knife was recovered in a nearby trench.