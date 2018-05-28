Impressive STEAM projects displayed at Georgetown American School

Latest update May 28th, 2018 12:56 AM
The Georgetown American School held its annual Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Exhibition Friday at the School’s headquarters in Kitty, Georgetown.
Over 120 students participated in the exhibition which showcased some impressive projects.
The categories represented were experimentation, engineering, presentation and demonstration.
Held under the theme, ‘Game Changers and Change Makers’, students were challenged to be innovators and inventors.
The students were challenged to develop ideas that either do not exist or already exist, but needed conceptual refining.
A Shark Tank-themed segment was held, allowing students to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges who determined who had the best ideas. Shark Tank is a popular television show where budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas for a chance to bring their dreams to fruition.
There were projects ranging from recycled paper, reused plastic bottles and a phone app that serves as a support group for students who are having suicidal thoughts.
There were also experiments that depicted a volcano eruption and used bottles were used to make music.
There were three winners each from the Kindergarten, Middle School and High School level.
