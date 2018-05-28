Latest update May 28th, 2018 12:56 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens partnership with the Guyana Police Force

May 28, 2018 Sports 0

Recently, Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, led by President Ryan McKinnon had a successful Meeting with the Guyana Police Force at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

From left: GSSF Treasurer Mr. Ray Beharry, GSSF Director Mr. Aleemul Ali, GPF Mr. Withrithe, OC, TSU, GSSF Secretary Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, Asst. Commissioner of Operations Mr. Clifton Hicken, GSSF Director Mr. David Dharry, GSSF President Mr. Ryan McKinnon, Senior Supt. Watts and Senior Supt. Thomas at the meeting.

During the visit they appraised the Assistant Commissioner of Operations, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Senior Supt. Thomas, Senior Supt. Mr. Watts and OC TSU, Mr. Withrithe of their plans for the future and gave an update of the progress of the GSSF and its programmes thus far. Areas of mutual interest were discussed including the increase of collaboration between the GPF & the GSSF, the Foundation’s supporting role in assistance with steel challenge shooting as a sport on the GPF sports calendar.
The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the Guyana Police Force.

 

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifiers Group E…Lady Jags fail to qualify following 0-0 stalemate against Barbados

CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifiers Group E…Lady Jags fail...

May 28, 2018

Bermuda needle Suriname 1-0 to move on to the next round By Calvin Chapman Heading into the final night’s play of Group E in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s qualifiers at West Coast Demerara’s...
Read More
Sports should be used to aid in eradicating Social Ills – REO Lucas

Sports should be used to aid in eradicating...

May 28, 2018

Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens partnership with the Guyana Police Force

Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens...

May 28, 2018

Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collects motorcycle prize from Corona Futsal tourney

Phillip DeFlorimonte officially collects...

May 28, 2018

Regal Masters, Parika Defenders, R and R Sports Triumph

Regal Masters, Parika Defenders, R and R Sports...

May 28, 2018

Watson’s unbeaten hundred hands Chennai third IPL crown

Watson’s unbeaten hundred hands Chennai third...

May 28, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • This is ‘eye pass’

    Let us suppose that there is foreign logging company in Guyana. The company requires trucking services to haul lumber. It... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]