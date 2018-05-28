Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens partnership with the Guyana Police Force

Recently, Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, led by President Ryan McKinnon had a successful Meeting with the Guyana Police Force at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

During the visit they appraised the Assistant Commissioner of Operations, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Senior Supt. Thomas, Senior Supt. Mr. Watts and OC TSU, Mr. Withrithe of their plans for the future and gave an update of the progress of the GSSF and its programmes thus far. Areas of mutual interest were discussed including the increase of collaboration between the GPF & the GSSF, the Foundation’s supporting role in assistance with steel challenge shooting as a sport on the GPF sports calendar.

The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the Guyana Police Force.