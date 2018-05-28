Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation strengthens partnership with the Guyana Police Force

Latest update May 28th, 2018 12:56 AM
Recently, Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, led by President Ryan McKinnon had a successful Meeting with the Guyana Police Force at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
During the visit they appraised the Assistant Commissioner of Operations, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Senior Supt. Thomas, Senior Supt. Mr. Watts and OC TSU, Mr. Withrithe of their plans for the future and gave an update of the progress of the GSSF and its programmes thus far. Areas of mutual interest were discussed including the increase of collaboration between the GPF & the GSSF, the Foundation’s supporting role in assistance with steel challenge shooting as a sport on the GPF sports calendar.
The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership with the Guyana Police Force.
May 28, 2018Bermuda needle Suriname 1-0 to move on to the next round By Calvin Chapman Heading into the final night’s play of Group E in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s qualifiers at West Coast Demerara’s...
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
May 28, 2018
Way back in 2015, in a debate with one time columnist with this newspaper, Stella Ramsaroop, (“What is moral judgement?”... more
Let us suppose that there is foreign logging company in Guyana. The company requires trucking services to haul lumber. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]