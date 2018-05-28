CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifiers Group E…Lady Jags fail to qualify following 0-0 stalemate against Barbados

Bermuda needle Suriname 1-0 to move on to the next round

By Calvin Chapman

Heading into the final night’s play of Group E in the CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s qualifiers at West Coast Demerara’s National Track and Field Facility (NTFC) at Leonora, the ‘Lady Jags’; Guyana’s senior female football team, topped the points table on goal difference after being on four points along with Bermuda.

And, after Bermuda defeated Suriname by a meager 1-0 margin in last’s night first match, the equation was simple for the Guyanese; win against Barbados to advance to the final round of qualification for the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

Barbados, unable to qualify with only three points from two games, entered the final match of the qualifiers as the team with the second weakest defence after conceding three goals from their two previous games, while the Jags attack were the most potent, after netting a total of eight times but they were unable to find the back of the net in the decisive game.

Before a power outage delayed the feature game by 50 minutes, the Jags were hasty from kickoff and approached the match as though nine minutes were remaining, rather than 90. The local side didn’t build up much plays which they had done beautifully in their previous two matches, instead they employed a long ball tactic which proved less effective.

With three stellar defenders protecting Guyana’s final third in Nikita Persaud, Syndey Cummings and Collette Hope, the Jags were quite safe and free to bombard the ‘Bajans’ with their impotent long ball tactic. As the game expired into the final 15 minutes of play Guyana continued with the same exhausting long ball play with an apparent all-out attack; 5-2-3 formation.

Cameo Hazzlewood had missed arguably the best opportunity of the game during the first half when she chose to go for glory with a good shot which was received by the safe hands of Barbados goalkeeper, Rhea Holder, rather than pass to either of her two teammates who had combined to make a dangerous three versus two attacking play.

This is the first time that the Lady Jags have failed to advance to the second round of qualification since 2009.

In the first match, Akeyla Furbert, scored in the 41st minute for Bermuda, a goal which proved decisive in the British overseas territory gaining their second win of the group stage and advancing to the next round of qualification where they will meet the likes of Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Cuba.