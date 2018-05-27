WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados dethrone Guyana; first win in 52 years

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

A calculated challenge by home team Barbados at the last range (600 yards) saw them romping to a huge victory in the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Short Range Match yesterday at the Paragon Range to end the 2018 edition of the marquee event on a high.

The win for Barbados, trailing Guyana by a single point going into the final range, came after a 52 year wait; the Bajans would not have won this prestigious trophy ever since it was increased from a 6-member to an 8-member team.

The Guyanese shot out the blocks in style as they racked up 376 points and 27 Vs after the 300 yards, Barbados was in striking distance on 368.18. The countries had agreed to shoot all three ranges rather than taking a break after the first two.

When the final shot was fired at 500 yards, Guyana was still ahead but by a single point 746 to 745 but the Bajans had boosted their confidence having won the range with a score of 377.24 to Guyana’s, 370.26.

It was at the final range, 600 yards that the home team turned up the ante and shot their way to victory outshooting Guyana, 372 to 363 to win the trophy by 8-points. Marlon King was the top marksman for Barbados with 147.9, while for Guyana Peter Persaud led for the Guyanese with 144.11. Trinidad and Tobago’s Justin Lall was 2nd overall with 146.12, his efforts taking the Twin Island Republic to t

he second place.

Head Wind Coach for the most dominant team in Caribbean Fullbore shooting, Paul Slowe accepted that on the day, Barbados was the team.

“The shooters did their best but we ended up short. We are all disappointed but we just have to understand that we cannot win all the time, even though we would love to do that. Barbados made full use of the home conditions and congratulations are in order for them.”

Already looking ahead, Slowe stated that they are determined to prepare harder so that they can regain the trophy next year.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all donors without whose support we would not have been able to make this tour and did as well as we did in the individual and long range shoots.”

Guyana Captain Dylan Fields noted, “Today we did not win the short range trophy, and even though we made a valiant effort, in the end we came up short. I think that we were not at our best today, and as a result our normal excellent performance was not there and errors were made. Today Barbados performed better and the result was that they came up with a well deserved win. Congrats to them.”

Kaieteur Sport caught up with young Bajan Captain Jason Wood, one of the emerging top shots in the Caribbean. The 41year-old Wood was ecstatic about his nation’s achievement.

“I’m very, very proud of my team, it is a very young team too. What took us through is team work, every year we travel we try to come together as a unit and then practice on our flaws and as we go by we are getting stronger and stronger.”

Wood informed that they recently changed some equipment that would have contributed to their success.

“This victory would certainly raise our morale as a team and nation, we would be looking forward to continue in this progress into next year, hopefully we can win the long range as well. We came very close to winning it last year in Guyana, I know we were not looking to win but we surprise ourselves, but in saying that, we know we can still do it.”

He expressed gratitude to the more senior marksmen the likes of Richard Arthur (Wind Coach), Louis King (Wind Coach), Marlon King and Shelly-Ann Hinds, two of the seasoned shooters. Wood also noted that most of the team members have been around only for four years and their progression in the sport has been very encouraging.

Name 300 500 600 Day Agg. Position

Sherwin Felicien 48.4 48.5 47.3 143.12

Peter Persaud 49.5 48,4 47.2 144.11

Leo Romalho 46.3 46.2 45.3 137.8

Dylan Fields 46.5 44.3 40.6 130.14

Ransford Goodluck 46.2 48.4 49.5 143.11

Lennox Braithwaite 49.5 49.4 46.3 143.12

Roberto Tiwari 47.1 45.1 47.4 139.6

Ryan Sampson 45.2 43.3 42.2 130.7

Guyana 376.27 370.26 363.28 1,109.81 3rd

Barbados 368.18 377.24 372.18 1,117.60 1st

Trinidad & Tobago 360.1 380.24 372.27 1,112.61 2nd

Jamaica 362.20 374.23 368.18 1,104.61 4th

Antigua & Barbuda 348.16 369.17 349.13 1,066.46 5th

Canada 354.18 362.21 340.11 1,056.50 6th