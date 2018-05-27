Senior female cricket team to commence encampment for 2018 Regional tourney today

Latest update May 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
The National female senior cricket team will be encamped at the Chetram Singh Center of Excellence Hostel at LBI from today in preparation for the 2018 Regional 50-over and T20 tournaments.
They will be engaged in a number of preparatory exercises ahead of the Regional tournaments which is slated to take place in Jamaica from Thursday 7th June to Monday 25th June. Fourteen players have been selected along with six stand-bys. The team Manager is Carol Nurse and the Coach is Bharat Mangru.
The fourteen players are: Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Sheneta Grimmond, Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Lashuna Toussaint, Melanie Henry, Tremayne Smartt, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Erva Giddings, Kaysia Shultz, Subrina Munroe, Akaze Thompson, Plaffiana Millington and Katana Mentore. The above players are asked to report to the Hostel from 16:00 hours today.
The stand- by players are: Heema Singh, Shenika Campbell, Latoya Smith, Dian Prahalad, Althea Newark and Casey Charles.
May 27, 2018Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean...
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018
There are people you meet in an encounter, you look and listen, and there is this thing that tells you this person is bound... more
The Minister of Public Security should NOT ask the Commissioner of Police to reverse a decision which was taken to send... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If there is any doubt that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not beholden to governments and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]