Senior female cricket team to commence encampment for 2018 Regional tourney today

The National female senior cricket team will be encamped at the Chetram Singh Center of Excellence Hostel at LBI from today in preparation for the 2018 Regional 50-over and T20 tournaments.

They will be engaged in a number of preparatory exercises ahead of the Regional tournaments which is slated to take place in Jamaica from Thursday 7th June to Monday 25th June. Fourteen players have been selected along with six stand-bys. The team Manager is Carol Nurse and the Coach is Bharat Mangru.

The fourteen players are: Shemaine Campbelle (Captain), Sheneta Grimmond, Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Lashuna Toussaint, Melanie Henry, Tremayne Smartt, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Erva Giddings, Kaysia Shultz, Subrina Munroe, Akaze Thompson, Plaffiana Millington and Katana Mentore. The above players are asked to report to the Hostel from 16:00 hours today.

The stand- by players are: Heema Singh, Shenika Campbell, Latoya Smith, Dian Prahalad, Althea Newark and Casey Charles.