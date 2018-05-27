School of the Nations to host Innovative Exhibition

With solutions to the 17 United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], the School of the Nations will from June 1, 2018 host an Innovative Exhibition.

The main objective of the exhibition is to strengthen the ability of our students to exercise critical thinking and take initiative and action to fix problems in their environment, using Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics [STEAM].

It will also provide hands on experience for each student to gear his or her mind to deal with the reality of the world of work; build students’ capacity to acquire resources and target areas in which the resources need to be used.

It will enable students to be able to suggest solutions and solve some of the problems they face in their school and home environment such as littering, traffic congestion and removing vagrants from the streets of Guyana to name a few; build students’ self-confidence and leadership skills.

It is going to help them to truly be able to live the School’s motto: “Making a difference today and tomorrow”.

According to information released by the school, students are constantly given information about a wide variety of topics daily in various subjects and sometimes they question the relevance of the information given to them.

Moreover, the exhibition will seek to compel them to use the information given in all the subjects to help find solutions to the SDGs.

“The problems and challenges these goals represent allow our students the opportunity to trouble shoot ideas and advance arguments for viable solutions to the world’s major problems,” a statement from the school said.

“This assignment challenged students to present their solutions to the class and feedback was given by their classmates as to the practicality of their suggested solutions and presentations. Students were organised into groups and through a democratic process the best presentations were voted to represent their group,” the statement added.

Slated to commence with a cultural show starting from 13:00 to 15:00 hours, the event will see students displaying the UN SDGs.

The exhibition, which will be opened at no cost to the public, will allow them an opportunity to see how the School of the Nations is able to provide a well-balanced educational experience for students. In this way, it saw students being challenged to come up with innovative ideas to help in solving the world’s problems using STEAM.