Latest update May 27th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

May 27, 2018 Sports 0

The much anticipated softball tournament which is being organised by Imran Hamid has been re-scheduled due to the current inclement weather.
The tournament was set to be played on Sunday last on the West Coast of Demerara and according the organiser the venue was left waterlogged. Hamid said that the new venue and date for the tournament will be announced later.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will pocket a trophy and $100,000 and runner up a trophy and $30,000. The man-of-the-match in the final, the player that take the best catch, best bowler and best batsman in the tournament, bowler that takes the most wickets in an over, most sixes by a batman in an innings, best bowling figure and batman with the highest individual score will all be rewarded.
The first 10 teams will be accepted and among them set to battle for supremacy are Speedboat, Farm XI, Canal, Young Warriors, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Leonora and Success All stars. Action will get under way at 10:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face Barbados in decisive match tonight at 19:00hrs

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face...

May 27, 2018

Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean...
Read More
WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados dethrone Guyana; first win in 52 years

WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados...

May 27, 2018

Diamond Secondary advance to final

Diamond Secondary advance to final

May 27, 2018

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

May 27, 2018

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a start in Unity Cup – One ball a hit among fans

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a...

May 27, 2018

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment for 2018 Regional tourney today

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment...

May 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]