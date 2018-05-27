Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

The much anticipated softball tournament which is being organised by Imran Hamid has been re-scheduled due to the current inclement weather.

The tournament was set to be played on Sunday last on the West Coast of Demerara and according the organiser the venue was left waterlogged. Hamid said that the new venue and date for the tournament will be announced later.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will pocket a trophy and $100,000 and runner up a trophy and $30,000. The man-of-the-match in the final, the player that take the best catch, best bowler and best batsman in the tournament, bowler that takes the most wickets in an over, most sixes by a batman in an innings, best bowling figure and batman with the highest individual score will all be rewarded.

The first 10 teams will be accepted and among them set to battle for supremacy are Speedboat, Farm XI, Canal, Young Warriors, Meten-Meer-Zorg, Leonora and Success All stars. Action will get under way at 10:00hrs.