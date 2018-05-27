High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a start in Unity Cup – One ball a hit among fans

The Unity Cup, the National Championships organized by the Guyana Softball League (GSL) continued last weekend with several teams recording wins across the country as areas were able to get some matches in after extensive work on the grounds. The following are the results:

In N/A Canje: Scott School Ground:

Edingurgh XI crushed Angoy’s Avenue Young Achievers by 40 runs:

Edinburgh batted first and recorded a match winning 157-3 in 10 overs with Rameez Khan top scoring with 45 (4×6;3×4) in an entertaining knock. No bowlers were spared. In reply Young Achievers limped to 117-9 in their 10 overs. All the bowlers were economical with Khan returning to grab 2-12 in 2 overs.

Flying Stars defeated Rotterdam XI by 17 runs:

Flying Stars batted first and made 149-5 in 10 overs with Jason McCalmont top scoring with 50 (5×6;2×4) in 19 balls. In reply Rotterdam got off to a good start as Julian Bennett led the way with 69 off 24 balls (3×6;5×4) but it was in vain as the bowlers kept their cool and scythed through the middle order with 5 wickets going down for 29 runs in the middle overs. Three run outs did not help Rotterdam’s cause. They ended on 132-8 in their 10 overs.

N/A Rising Stars got a walkover from West Canje Sports Club.

Lower East Coast: Enterprise Ground:

Enterprise Youths shocked Success Enforcers by 9 wkts:

Success Enforcers batted first and rattled up a challenging 100 for 3 wkts in 10 overs Zakier Basksh top scoring with 47 (2×6;2×4) off 15 balls. Chris Sookram also contributed 30 (4×4) off 12 balls. Gavin Andrew took 2-2 off his two overs. In reply Enterprise Youths knocked off the runs by scoring 102-1 in 8.3 overs with Vincent Beepat scoring an unbeaten 40 (1×6;6×4) to take his team to victory.

Farm defeated Success Youths by 29 runs:

Farm batted first and made 99-8 in their 10 overs with Lynel Alphonso clobbering 46 (5×6;1×4) off 9 balls to take his team to its eventual score batting at number 5. Vishal Geewan took 3-14 off 2 overs. In reply Success Youths struggled from the onset and could only muster 90 being all out in the process as the bowling was too tight for them to go after. Riaz Ramchand 3-9; Ameer Khan 2-7 and Sheldon Adam 2-3 were the bowlers that did the damage.

Better Hope defeated El Dorado by 4 wkts in a nail biter:

Better Hope batted first and made 80-8 in 10 overs Sunil Seeraj top scoring with 16 (1×4). In reply El Dorado were on their way even though they lost wickets regularly. They required 9 in the last over, but the last pair could only get 8 and therefore they ended on 78-9 in their 10 overs.

Success Youths defeated El Dorado by 9 wkts:

El Dorado playing their second game for the day made it two loses in a row after making 96-9 in their 10 overs with Khemraj Parmanand top scoring with 21 (2×4),Rajin Budhu took 2-17 from 2 overs. In reply Success Youths raced to 97-1 in 5 overs Rajin Budhu returning to clobber 51 (6×6;1×4) off just 16 balls.

West Coast Demerara: Leonora Primary School Ground:

Omesh XI won from Superbet by 15 runs but lost to Crossbreed in a nail biter by one run.

Eleven one ball matches were concluded in N/A Canje as it was a hit with the teams as well as the fans. Incentives are high for this category as the organisers try to promote the game as a side show for the fans and individuals alike.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for this weekend are as follows:

N/A Canje: Scot School Ground:

11am – Canje Sports Club will replay N/A Rising Stars

1pm – Angoy’s Avenue Achievers versus Rotterdam

3pm: Female match

P.Y.A.R.G United versus All Stars

The under 15 tournament will run off during the week in a two day session.

West Coast Demerara

Leonora Primary School:

9.30 am – Superbet versus Crossbreed

12 noon – Anna Catherina XI versus Marics XI

Under 15 male – Leonora Primary School versus Meter- Mer- Zorg Primary

Lower East Coast:

Enterprise Sports Club vs Success Youths

Enterprise Youths vs Farm

Enterprise Sports Club vs Durban Quarry

Success Enforcers vs Better Hope

Success Warriors vs El Dorado XI

The under 15 school Matches will be played during the week on Wednesday and Friday.