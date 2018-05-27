GPHC begins installation of 17 swing doors in $40.7M contract

Contractors have started the installation of 17 swing doors at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

The doors were supplied and are being installed for the hospital’s six operating theatres at the a cost of $40.7M

The procurement process started months ago and ended with a contract awarded to K.P Thomas & Sons Contracting Inc.

Health officials had defended the cost, telling Kaieteur News that the doors are ‘special-grade’ that meets international health standards to aid the continued infection prevention and control efforts at GPHC.

Kaieteur News understands that the contracted company will initially install15 doors. Two of the doors will be retained as spares.

Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Brig. (ret’d) George Lewis said that the acquisition of the doors is part of continued efforts to improve facilities in the health sector.

“These operating theatre doors are absolutely necessary because the current doors are not performing the functions that they are supposed to perform which increases the chances of patients being infected during surgeries,” Lewis stated.

He added that the doors are unavailable locally and as such they had to be procured, imported and installed.

“This contract deals with not only with the procurement, but the installation of the doors,” Lewis noted.

The doors are to be ultra-hygienic glass reinforced polyester and wrap resistant to withstand heavy use without denting or bending.

Further, all of the doors are expected to be rust resistant and are not expected to swell or corrode.

The doors are being installed with seamless lightweight construction with no voids, ledges or lippings. They have an air tight fit to ensure that contamination does not enter or escape from the operating rooms during procedures.

According to health officials, the doors which have a 25-year guarantee, feature an ergonomic design which facilitates easy entrance and exit for surgeons suited and scrubbed for surgery. It allows surgeons to lock the door from inside.