Diamond Secondary advance to final

Diamond Secondary have advanced to the final of the REO/Lloyd Britton/Devcon Construction Inter secondary schools knock out 40-over two-innings cricket competition.

Diamond Secondary earned their passage to the final following a tie against Friendship which took their points tally to 28; both teams received eight points from the game.

Constant rain fall reduced the game to a seven-over affair and Diamond Secondary managed 62-4, batting first. Friendship Secondary responded with 62-6. Friendship Secondary ended on 26 points.

Friendship plays in third place playoff today, while Diamond will take on Annandale in the final on Wednesday.