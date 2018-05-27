Latest update May 27th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face Barbados in decisive match tonight at 19:00hrs

May 27, 2018 Sports 0

Lady Jags’ Mariam El-Masri’s shot is about to be saved by Suriname’s Nathhalle Benjamine Friday night. (Sean Devers photo)

Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifier round one and are pegged to move on to the next stage of qualifications for the Gold Cup.
The Guyanese are top of the points table with four points ahead of Bermuda, who they had drawn their first game against, on goal difference.
In tonight’s feature match at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), the Jags will play Barbados that controversially defeated Suriname 2-1 in their first group match, while being edged out 3-2 by Bermuda in their second.
Centre Midfielder Brittany Persaud has been an excellent box to box player for the Lady Jags, her defensive game was more astute in the first group game but she showed that she had an eye for goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Suriname by netting a brace.
Wide player, Brianne Desa, has been another standout in the Jaguars lineup. Her sprint speed has been unrivalled and that attribute coupled with her flair has made her a very exciting player to watch.
The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) female player of the year, Tiandi Smith, earned her first senior international start on Friday and appeared as comfortable as a seasoned player. The midfielder was a goal threat and could’ve easily added to her solitary goal but squandered a couple good opportunities.
Barbados’ 17-year-old winger, Caitlyn Padmore, has been effective with two great goals and will be one of the main threats to Guyana’s goalkeeper, Taylor White who will be expected to start in front of Natalie Nedd.
In the opening game which will kick off at 17:00hrs, the pointless Suriname, led by skillful Sabrina Rigters, will be looking to register their first victory of the qualifiers against Bermuda, which will serve as a moral victory since they are already out of contention for qualification.
Teyah Lindo is the danger woman for Bermuda; she currently leads the individual scoring in the Group E qualifiers with three goals.

Team W L D GF GA GD Pts
Guyana 1 0 1 8 3 +5 4
Bermuda 1 0 1 5 4 +1 4
Barbados 1 1 0 4 4 0 3
Suriname 0 2 0 2 8 -6 0

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face Barbados in decisive match tonight at 19:00hrs

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face...

May 27, 2018

Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean...
Read More
WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados dethrone Guyana; first win in 52 years

WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados...

May 27, 2018

Diamond Secondary advance to final

Diamond Secondary advance to final

May 27, 2018

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

May 27, 2018

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a start in Unity Cup – One ball a hit among fans

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a...

May 27, 2018

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment for 2018 Regional tourney today

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment...

May 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]