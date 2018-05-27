CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face Barbados in decisive match tonight at 19:00hrs

Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean women’s qualifier round one and are pegged to move on to the next stage of qualifications for the Gold Cup.

The Guyanese are top of the points table with four points ahead of Bermuda, who they had drawn their first game against, on goal difference.

In tonight’s feature match at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), the Jags will play Barbados that controversially defeated Suriname 2-1 in their first group match, while being edged out 3-2 by Bermuda in their second.

Centre Midfielder Brittany Persaud has been an excellent box to box player for the Lady Jags, her defensive game was more astute in the first group game but she showed that she had an eye for goal in the 6-1 thrashing of Suriname by netting a brace.

Wide player, Brianne Desa, has been another standout in the Jaguars lineup. Her sprint speed has been unrivalled and that attribute coupled with her flair has made her a very exciting player to watch.

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) female player of the year, Tiandi Smith, earned her first senior international start on Friday and appeared as comfortable as a seasoned player. The midfielder was a goal threat and could’ve easily added to her solitary goal but squandered a couple good opportunities.

Barbados’ 17-year-old winger, Caitlyn Padmore, has been effective with two great goals and will be one of the main threats to Guyana’s goalkeeper, Taylor White who will be expected to start in front of Natalie Nedd.

In the opening game which will kick off at 17:00hrs, the pointless Suriname, led by skillful Sabrina Rigters, will be looking to register their first victory of the qualifiers against Bermuda, which will serve as a moral victory since they are already out of contention for qualification.

Teyah Lindo is the danger woman for Bermuda; she currently leads the individual scoring in the Group E qualifiers with three goals.

Team W L D GF GA GD Pts

Guyana 1 0 1 8 3 +5 4

Bermuda 1 0 1 5 4 +1 4

Barbados 1 1 0 4 4 0 3

Suriname 0 2 0 2 8 -6 0