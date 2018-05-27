Businessman donates new speed boat to E’bo Coast police

A brand new speedboat, which was presented by a private individual, is now the newest asset to the Guyana Police Force ‘G’ Divison.

The boat was presented to Charity Police Station yesterday, and will be utilized by ranks for operations within the Pomeroon District. Based on information, the boat with dimensions 21ft.x 6ft. is capable of manoeuvring the Pomeroon River, whilst transporting up to eight persons.

The Pomeroon, which is predominantly a riverine region within Region Two, is often an area where police presence is minimal.

This is according to Division Commander, Khali Pareshram who said that the new vessel will greatly boost the response time to crimes committed in the Pomeroon.

Pareshram noted that the Force, in the past, made several promises to residents in the Pomeroon, that police presence within desolate communities will be more frequent. The Commander also explained that this was a challenge in the past, because the previous policing vessel was old and deplorable.

He added, “Over the past few years, the Charity District didn’t have much of a boat based on the deplorable state of the previous vessel. Due to certain constraints, we had to move towards the business sector.

“The donor, Mr. Henry DaSilva, on the other hand, willingly accepted to build; he donated this vessel within a four-week period.”

The donor and proprietor of Big Bird’s in Charity, Mr. Henry DaSilva, said that we were willing to build the boat after assessing the need for more policing activity within the Pomeroon.

DaSilva stressed, “We need more protection in the river, with this boat anyone who calls should now be able to get quick response than before… We have family and children, so we need the protection.”

Station Sergeant Roopnaraine Ramnarine, who will also be captain of the vessel, said that he would make sure the police boat is utilized it for the purpose it was intended. It was also related to this publication, that lights will later be added to the vessel in the future, along with radio sets.

Commander Pareshram told Kaieteur News that the Division is hoping to also construct a boat house in Wakenaan, where a boat and engine will also be provided.

Added to that, he said that a similar Outpost will be put into operation in Hogg Island, Essequibo Coast. Pareshram noted that the intention of these Posts is to enhance the Force’s marine capabilities within the Essequibo River as well.