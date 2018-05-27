Aurora getting de gold and Guyana gets de pole

Everybody know when people get ketch wid dem pants down, dem does mek all kinda flimsy excuse.

Tek Exxon, de oil company. When dem get expose, dem does respond through ads. Dem never want to sit down and have a one on one discussion wid reporters.

And if dem go to a forum and reporters present who desirous of talking to dem, and they don’t want to talk to dem, dem does find a way to mek demself busy.

Unlike de oil company, de gold company, Aurora, when dem get expose, does respond through letters in de newspapers.

But guess what? None is signed by de owners. Dem don’t sign no letter or put dem name. All de letters got ex-employee and although de info in de letters can only come from de owners of de company, de facts don’t match de reality.

Dem seh dem bring US$30 million in lighting towers. With that number of lighting towers, de country don’t need hydro because that is quarter de hydro money.

Guyana put down a whole power station in Kingston fuh less than dat to provide power fuh de whole of Demerara and Berbice.

Aurora US$30 million would light up de whole interior till to Venezuela and Brazil. And is not dem boys seh suh. De document wha dem use to apply and get concessions seh suh.

Dem boys believe dem kacking de books fuh rob dem shareholders and inflate de investment fuh look good in de eyes of de politicians.

Inflating de investment is like when a man go to a woman wid a bucketful of money. But de top of de money pile got couple $5,000 bill and de rest of de bucket full up wid $20 bill.

Dem boys know wha she gon do. De woman gon do any and everything. Dat is wha dem foreign companies do wid dem politicians.

De only difference between de two is dat politicians got a tendency to open dem pocket.

Dem boys seh wid this kind of arrangement is only one side does get shaft and it ain’t de gold company or de man wid de bucket.

Dem boys also seh Aurora getting de gold and Guyana getting de pole.

Talk half and wait fuh more exposure.