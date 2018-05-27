Alleged human trafficking victims from David Street in protective custody

Latest update May 27th, 2018 12:59 AM
– assisting with investigations
Eight of 16 women- (14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic)- rescued during a raid executed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), are currently under protective care and are assisting with investigations for alleged Trafficking in Persons.
The young ladies between ages 15 and 35, were rescued from a house in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday.
According to Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the victims are now in benefitting from psycho-social support.
Williams-Corbin told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that the Ministry is also collaborating with the Department of Citizenship to ensure measures are in place to allow the females to extend their stay in Guyana so as to further assist with the investigation.
Williams-Corbin said this is in keeping the Combating of Trafficking In Persons Act Section 19-1, which mandates that “victims who cooperate with the investigation or any other part of the crime of trafficking are to be extended the opportunity to extend their time in Guyana if they want.”
The intelligence-driven raid also resulted in a security guard and four other suspects taken into custody for questioning.





