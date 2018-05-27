Latest update May 27th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Alleged human trafficking victims from David Street in protective custody

May 27, 2018 News 0

– assisting with investigations

Eight of 16 women- (14 Venezuelans, one Cuban and one from the Dominican Republic)- rescued during a raid executed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), are currently under protective care and are assisting with investigations for alleged Trafficking in Persons.
The young ladies between ages 15 and 35, were rescued from a house in David Street, Kitty, Georgetown on Tuesday.

Tanisha Williams-Corbin, Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection.

According to Coordinator, Countering Trafficking in Persons Unit, Ministry of Social Protection, Tanisha Williams-Corbin, the victims are now in benefitting from psycho-social support.
Williams-Corbin told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that the Ministry is also collaborating with the Department of Citizenship to ensure measures are in place to allow the females to extend their stay in Guyana so as to further assist with the investigation.
Williams-Corbin said this is in keeping the Combating of Trafficking In Persons Act Section 19-1, which mandates that “victims who cooperate with the investigation or any other part of the crime of trafficking are to be extended the opportunity to extend their time in Guyana if they want.”
The intelligence-driven raid also resulted in a security guard and four other suspects taken into custody for questioning.

More in this category

Sports

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face Barbados in decisive match tonight at 19:00hrs

CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifiers… Lady Jags to face...

May 27, 2018

Following their 6-1 mauling of Suriname on Friday night, Guyana senior women’s football team, the ‘Lady Jags’, are in a very comfortable position sitting atop group E of the CONCACAF Caribbean...
Read More
WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados dethrone Guyana; first win in 52 years

WIFBSC Cup 2018 Short Range Match… Barbados...

May 27, 2018

Diamond Secondary advance to final

Diamond Secondary advance to final

May 27, 2018

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

Imran Hamid organised softball re-scheduled

May 27, 2018

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a start in Unity Cup – One ball a hit among fans

High scoring games as N/A Canje teams makes a...

May 27, 2018

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment for 2018 Regional tourney today

Senior female cricket team to commence encampment...

May 27, 2018

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]