WIFBSC 2018 Long Range Match – Barbados… Guyana comfortably outshoots opposition to retain title in difficult conditions

By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with

Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express

y a margin of 36 points, led by Sherwin Felicien who recorded the highest score of 95 out of a possible 100 at the at the 900 and 1000 yards ranges combined, defending champions Guyana successfully defended their Long Range championship trophy (Milex/Crown Mining) when the 2018 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Long Range Championship was contested at the Paragon Ranges in Barbados, yesterday.

It was not an easy task according to Head Wind Coach Paul Slowe who described the conditions as very challenging: “Perhaps the most difficult conditions I have ever coached in,” the experienced Coach noted.

Nonetheless, the experience of the Guyanese marksmen delivered the required results at the end of the shoot as they collectively accumulated 691 points along with 38Vs to win ahead of men and lady from the ‘Land of Wood and Water’ Jamaica, which ended as the runner-up on 655.36.

Guyana had won the 2017 champions on Vs from Barbados (both with 712 points) on Vs, 36 to 27 but this time around the Bajans had to settle for the 3rd place with 620 points and 29 Vs, Jamaica did not compete last year.

Antigua and Barbuda ended 4th (617.22), with Trinidad and Tobago bringing up the rear on 602.26.

Two other shooters were able to break the 90 points mark, Jamaica’s Claude Russel (46.5 & 46.2) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Norris Gomes, who celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, he shot his way to 90.6; 43.3 at 900 and 47.3 at 1000.

Slowe further stated that it was a good all-round effort by the Guyanese in retaining the title in spite of the challenges: “The conditions at the start of the shoot were extremely difficult. Even with the scope it was difficult to see the definition of the target, it gradually improved but remained difficult, throughout.”

Six of the Guyanese shooters averaged in the 80’s which offered the required support to Felicien that resulted in another successful defence of the championship.

Notching his first win as Team Captain, Dylan Fields, who dedicated the victory to all of Guyana which is celebrating its Independence Anniversary, also expressed delight in being able to successfully retain the trophy.

“The conditions were not easy, in fact they were pretty hard. The wind was deceptive and the light made it hard to see the target clearly. However, we had a plan in place to deal with situations like this and it worked flawlessly.”

Today, the Short Range Match for the WIFBSC Trophy would be contested with Guyana defending the title. The Technical team has made one change to the team which would see Roberto Tiwari on debut coming in for Sigmund Douglas.

The other members are Ransford Goodluck, Sherwin Felicien, Lennox Braithwaite, Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho, Peter Persaud and Ryan Sampson. The Coaching Staff remains the same, Slowe, Dane Blair, Goodluck, Braithwaite and Fields.

Following are the scores form the Milex/Crown Mining Match:

Name 900 1000 Day Aggregate Position

Sherwin Felicien 47.3 48.5 95.8

Peter Persaud 43.3 46.2 89.5

Leo Romalho 44.4 44.0 88.4

Dylan Fields 43.4 45.1 88.5

Ransford Goodluck 45.2 37.1 82.3

Lennox Braithwaite 41.3 45.1 86.4

Sigmond Douglas 46.3 30.0 76.3

Ryan Sampson 42.2 45.4 87.6

Guyana 361.24 340.14 691.38 1st

Jamaica 337.22 318.14 655.36 2nd

Barbados 330.16 290.13 620.29 3rd

Antigua & Barbuda 301.12 316.10 617.22 4th

Trinidad & Tobago 307.16 295.10 602.26

Canada 166.9 151.5 317.14 (shot with 4 members)