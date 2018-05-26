Taxi driver confesses to mining company manager’s murder

– leads Police to stolen items, murder weapon

The second suspect, who was arrested in relation to the murder of Neil Whyte, has since reportedly confessed to killing the Supply Chain Manager of Aurora Gold Mine.

The suspect, who is a taxi driver, has since led Police to a house in Fifth Street, Alberttown, where they have been able to recover the murder weapon and a number of personal items belonging to Whyte.

Police in a statement said a post mortem that was conducted on Whyte’s body by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh on the 25th of May, revealed the cause of death as being from multiple stab wounds to the body.

The first suspect is expected to be released on bail while investigations continue. Police will be going ahead with charges against the second suspect on Monday.

Whyte’s body has been turned over to his family, who are in the process of planning his cremation.

Whyte who was a Guyanese/Canadian citizen was found in his Thomas Street apartment naked and bound with plastic straps, in a pool of blood in his apartment after taking a male friend to his apartment, who left in a hurry with a black bag. This raised suspicions with the security guard, who went to Whyte’s apartment to question why he didn’t follow protocol, which stipulated (Whyte) should have seen his guest out. The security guard found Whyte dead.