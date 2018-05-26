STEM Guyana Founder, President’s photographer among female 2018 National Awardees

Forty-nine womenfrom various fields

are among those who will be conferred with National Awards by President David Granger as part of the celebrations of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary.

These persons have been recognised for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development.

The awards will be presented at an Investiture ceremony slated to be held on October 6, 2018.

Leading the list of 96 awardees is Founder of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics –STEM Guyana, Ms. Karen Abrams, medical practitioner, Dr. Holly Patricia Alexander, veteran educator, Ms. Donna Ann Chapman and Optometrist, Ms. Michelle Ming all of whom will receive the Golden Arrow of Achievement and the Ministry of the Presidency’s very own Presidential Photographer, Ms. Sandra Helouise Prince, Gender consultant at the Ministry of Social Protection, Mrs. Hazel Halley- Burnett and Coordinator of Women Across Differences (WAD), Ms. Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston, who will all be receiving the insignia of the Medal of Service.

President David Granger has said that the conferral of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens, and he has committed to ensuring that these national honours are conferred regularly.

In 2015, there were 19 women in a total of 53 received national awards. The Order of Roraima was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Service Medal (DSM).

In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14, the AA, 12, the MS and two received the DSM.

A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February 2016.

In 2017, 31 women were conferred with national awards with Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards, leading the list at that time.

Below is the full list of the 2018 Awardees

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

· Komal Samaroo

·Justice Oslen Ainsworth Fitzgerald Small

· Professor Alvin Oliver Thompson

Golden Arrow of Achievement

· Karen Abrams

· Arnon Adriel Cornelius Adams

· Holly Patricia Alexander

· Valeska Austin

· Robert Jiteshvar Badal

·Claude Holmon Blackmore

· Jerome Bulkan

· John Goodridge Carpenter

· Donna Ann Chapman

· Eton McDonald Chester

· Michael Orlando Correia

· Pravinchandra Dave

· Rovin Deodat

· Denise Dawn DeSouza

· Maurice Rudranauth Gajadhar

· Sarah Julia Gordon

· Everett Nathaniel Harewood

· Noel Gordon Holder

· Alim Azad Hosein

· Mohamed Shabir Hussain

· Salmaa Naseebah Khan

· Monica Elizabeth La Bennett

· Geraldine Maison Halls

· Yvette Anita Martin

· Michelle Ming

· Hakeem Mohamed

· Haji Shaheed Mohamed

· Mohamod Zabeer Mujay

· Aleema Nasir

· Brian John O’Toole

· Kent Brentnol Phillips

· Berneita Louretta Primo

· Canon Thurston Riehl

· Viola Rowe

· Lennox Oliver Shuffler

·David Jaikarran Singh

· Angold Thompson

· Aiesha Unickie Williams

· Mathilda Saigo-Williams

· Bertram Wilkinson

· Norris Witter

Medal of Service

· Loretta Brotherson-Alexander

· Morgan Allicock

· Baidwantie Balgobin

· Denise Yvonne Belgrave

·Clonel Wendella Samuels-Boston

· Basil Selwyn Bradshaw

· Hazel Halley-Burnett

· Yvonette Rhonda Chichester

· Renata Chuck-A-Sang

· Henry Clenkian

· Kawalpattie Dayaram

· Carlotta DeJesus

· Desiree Adele Edghill

· Trenetta Hollis Elliot

· Cleveland Leon Forde

· Deon Cherryl Gould

· Elaine Eugenie Grannum

· Laurie Rufus Greenidge

· Haimraj Dhanrajie

· Paul Harris

· Brenda Hastings

· Casey Hastings

· Wendy Ann Cleopatra Hermonstine

· Yvette Herod

· Ishwardai

· Leontina Maria Jose

· Darul Hakim Khan

· Vernon Eustace Lambert

·Barbara Angela Lawrence

· Julie Lewis

· Erol Kemal Makzume

· SyeadaManbodh

· Paula Erlena McAdam

· Stanley Ignatius McGarrell

· Pearl Gladys McLean

· Shirley Melville

· Barbara Pilgrim-Roberts

· Gail Primo

· Sandra Helouise Prince

· Paulette Elene Ragoobeer

· Nadia Ramdin

· Sharifah Razack

· Amanda Richards

· Gaitree Singh-Henry

· Ignatius Wilson

· Nicholas Andre Young

Military Service Medal

· Col Lester Sherwin Anderson

· Col Godfrey Bess

· Col. Julius Randolph Skeete

Disciplined Services Medal

· Assistant Commissioner Leslie Albert James

· Assistant Commissioner Paul Andrew Williams

·Divisional Fire Officer (Retired ) Paul Egerton Carmichael