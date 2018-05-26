Second woman killed by partner in 4 days – Man dies after ingesting poison

A second woman was yesterday the victim of a merciless male partner. Twenty-year-old Deoranie ‘Priya’ Inderpaul of 123 Hope Low Land, East Coast Demerara, was brutally stabbed to death.

Inderpaul broke off her relationship with Doodnauth Ramlall, a 28-year-old labourer of 324 Hope Low Land, ECD, after just three weeks of living home with him.

Inderpaul was at home yesterday morning with her 2-year-old son when Ramlall came to see her, which he had done from time to time since she (Deoranie) went back to her father’s house.

Her sister-in-law was in the lower flat of the house at the time, and knew that Ramlall would normally come when Inderpaul’s father was not at home. As such, she did not take his presence for anything.

The woman’s sister-in-law claims she heard something like a scuffle upstairs and shouted for ‘Priya’ two times, asking her what was going on, and she heard Inderpaul call her name in a loud tone – then she could barely hear her voice.

The sister-in-law claims that she then made her way out of her house with the intention of seeing what was going on upstairs. When she was about to go up the front step, Ramlall ran past her, and as she moved aside she asked him (Ramlall), “what you do boy?” He ignored her and ran out of the yard.

The sister-in-law said she then went upstairs to see what was wrong with Inderpaul, only to find her on her knees slumped forward in the verandah, drenched in blood. The (sister-in-law) then called the

neighbours for help. Two of the women who came took sheets and made attempts to stop Inderpaul from bleeding. They then rushed her to the Dr. Nicholas Hospital at Nabaclis, ECD, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Moments after committing the gruesome act, Ramlall was said to have drank 3 carbon tablets, he was later arrested by Police at Greenfield Village, ECD, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed while receiving treatment.

Inderpaul leaves to mourn a 2-year-old son from her first marriage. When this publication visited the dead woman’s family home, her father was still in shock, and her relatives were in the process of cleaning the bloodied areas. Her son who witnessed the whole episode was the main concern of most family members, since he was just a toddler.