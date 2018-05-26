R&F Wholesale Depot on board ‘Champion of Champions’ Domino

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association (GDA) Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire will be hosting a massive ‘Champion of Champions’ Competition scheduled to commence on Sunday, June 3, at the R&R Sports Bar situated at 76 Meadow Brook Gardens.

According to Wiltshire, the tournament will see teams that finished first and second in competitions this year battling invited teams from the three counties of Guyana; Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo.

The experienced domino executive said over $300,000 in prize monies and trophies will be up for grabs with the winning team set to receive $175,000 and a trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $75,000, $35,000 and $20,000 respectively along with trophies.

Entrance fee is $12, 000 per team which must be paid on or before the start of play.

The top female player and the Most Valuable Player will receive $5,000 respectively.

Wiltshire added that all prizes are guaranteed and interested teams can contact him on tele#665-5855.

Among the teams anticipated to participate are: Gold is Money, All Seasons, Mix Up, Spartans, Rage, Providence, Gangster, C7, C6, Thunder, Phantom, R&R, Turning Point, Masters, Gold Star, Angels and OPKO.

The invited teams are: Orange Walk, NIS, East Taxi Service, Sun Flower Hotel out of Essequibo, Rockets, Players, Uprising, Mark Fitness Gym, Yhip’s Bakery, Lippy Lotto from Bartica, Golden Masters, Beacons, Medicare, Geology & Mines Commission, Caricom, Lil Boys and Lion.

Some of the sponsors include: Dynasty Sports Club, All Seasons Racing Service, Tony’s Jewellery, CBB&L Import & Export, South Land Trading, Boston Casting Jewellery, among others.

Meanwhile, R&F Wholesale Depot of Bourda Market was the latest entity to throw its support behind the tournament following a presentation of trophies yesterday at its location.

Staffer Amrita Singh presented the sponsorship to Organising Committee member Jane Chase in the presence of Wiltshire.

She thanked the entity for its support and promised that the tournament will be executed in a disciplined manner.

Food and drinks will be on sale throughout the day.