Pregnant Soesdyke woman admits to strangling husband on Mother’s Day

Strangled: Julian Ribeiro called “Yankee”

By Zaheer Abbass

Almost two weeks after she reportedly lied to the police about her husband’s death, 28-year-old Melissa Silos told detectives that she strangled him on Mother’s Day.
Thirty-two year-old Julian Anthony Ribeiro called “Yankee” was laid to rest on Thursday last as relatives questioned the unexplained circumstances of his demise.
The crime was kept a secret until early this week when questions were raised about the various statements given by the wife, which did not add up. She said the man had come home intoxicated on the evening of May 11th, fell and hit his head, while in another statement she said she tried waking him up from the bed and he was unresponsive.
What raised eyebrows and blew the case wide open were the findings of the autopsy done by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, which indicated that the victim died of asphyxiation caused by compression injuries to the neck, in other words death by strangulation.
There was no head injury listed on the autopsy report.
Julian Ribeiro moved to lot 14 Soesdyke Back Road less than a year ago with his wife and two-year-old daughter. He got a job at Bounty Farms and was working to support his family. On the night of May 12th, he and a friend were having a few drinks before leaving for home at around 8pm. The landlady who resides at the same property said she heard quarrelling and cursing coming from the apartment just before midnight.
Ribeiro placed a call to his mother to wish her Happy Mother’s Day, and the mother claimed she heard the reputed wife in the background saying that he would not live to see his daughter grow up. Around four o’clock the next day, Ribeiro’s mom got the news that he died.
The family who lives in Florida was determined to get justice for their loved one and from the inception suspected the involvement of the wife in his death.

Suspect: Melissa Silos

The police initially made no statement on the matter for almost two weeks but within the last two days they were able to get a confession out of the woman.
She told detectives after hours of interrogation yesterday at the Timehri Police Station that the two of them got into an argument and in her anger she strangled him. The reputed wife who is a few months pregnant will remain in custody and is likely to be charged with the death of her husband on Monday. The two-year-old child will be placed in the custody of her grandmother, the victim’s mother.

 

 

