Pensioner, 68, dies after struck off cycle by minibus

Dead: Derrick Fraser

Fraser’s bicycle

A 68-year-old pedal cyclist is now dead, following an accident involving a minibus which occurred on the Washington Public Road, West Coast Berbice, at approximately 17:30 hrs on Thursday
Dead is Derrick Fraser of Lot 6 Weldaad Village, West Coast Berbice, while the driver of the minibus PWW 1865, a 35-year-old of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, is currently in police custody.
Reports are that the minibus was proceeding west along the southern carriageway while the cyclist was proceeding east along the northern side of the road when, according to the driver, the cyclist suddenly veered into his path and was struck down. Fraser was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, who is in police custody assisting with the investigation. No alcohol was found in his breath.
A post mortem is expected to be done on Monday.

 

 

