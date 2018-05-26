Former SWAT Head should have still been working – Ramjattan

As questions continue to linger over the decision to send the former head of the SWAT unit, Motie Dookie, on special leave with pay, Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, has downplayed whether there was racism involved.

Dookie’s case raised that spectre, as there were other senior officers who were investigated for wrongdoing but still on the job.

Ramjattan was overseas on Monday when Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, reportedly directed through the Commissioner of Police (ag), David Ramnarine, that Dookie be sent home.

During a press conference yesterday, Ramjattan was pressed on the issue. He refused to comment on whether the decision could be linked to racism.

He said that he does not think that it is racism. He pointed out when he had heard of Dookie’s arrest last year, he had indicated that policemen like him should be fired.

Ramjattan admitted that based on messages he has received, the sending home of Dookie could be construed as a racist decision.

In fact, there are other cases of senior officers who committed some very “egregious” acts and who were moved around.

Dookie was nabbed on December 30 with 30 cases of Johnny Walker in a minibus. The minibus was stopped by police in Corentyne, Berbice.

Dookie was said to be out of the jurisdiction, without permission from his superiors at the time of the seizures.

He was sent on leave and later placed in a sub-division of the ‘A’ Division. ‘A’ Division covers the city and wards on the East Bank Demerara.

Ramjattan said that he did not touch the Dookie case, as he was waiting on the new Police Service Commission, which is still to be appointed. The commission is charged with disciplining senior officers.

However, the reality is that in his absence, Minister Felix “touched” it, Ramjattan said.

Insisting that the actions of Felix, a former top cop, were valid and legal, Minister Ramjattan said it is a fact that his colleague minister was performing his duties.

Making a case for the legitimacy of the decision to send Dookie off on leave, Ramjattan pointed to the decision of Ramnarine, who while performing the duties of the Top Cop, promoted a number of policemen.

On his return from level, Top Cop Seelall Persaud reversed the promotions.

Ramjattan said that he “restored” the promotions as Ramnarine was performing a legitimate role.

However, according to the minister, he will continue to “advise” himself on the Dookie matter.

He disagreed with sending Dookie on leave with pay, saying that he would have preferred him working, whether in the Canine section of the police force or other areas.

Ramjattan said that he will not be asking to reverse the decision, nor will he be attacking other senior officers who may have committed some wrongdoing and are still in the force.

According to the minister, it is a fact that the force is facing some serious shortages of senior officers, with a number of them retiring or on leave.

On Thursday, Minister Felix noted that it was not proper to keep Dookie around, as he had allegedly committed a wrong and was in charge of ranks who were viewing his transfer as a promotion.

Felix dismissed the comparison of Dookie case to that of Lonsdale Withrite, a former SWAT head who was robbed of his car and revolver on the Industry seawall last year.