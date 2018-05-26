Canadian School of Arts and Science Martial Arts Academy holds first Karate exam

The Canadian School of Arts and Science Martial Arts Academy concluded their first karate exam on Thursday last. According to a release, the students did really well, showing great skills.

The results show:

Jonathan Azeez was promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Joel Munilall promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Omprakash Bridgelall promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Nathalia Mohamed promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Delano Singh promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Ranaldo Boyo promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Erico Allicock promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Kevin Cao promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Martin Das promoted to 9kyu orange belt.

Cassia Paramanand promoted to 8kyu green belt.

Hemant Teji promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Ashton Murray promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Triston Joseph promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Andy Chandrat promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Annalise Azeez promoted to 10kyu yellow belt.

Master Lloyd Ramnarine would like to congratulate all the students who took the exam and is also extending special thanks to the principal of the school for giving him this great opportunity to introduce martial arts to the school. Master Lloyd Ramnarine said that the reason why he introduced martial arts to the school is to help students to keep away from crime and drugs and other social ills. He also said that if all karate instructors continue their job in the next 20 years crime and violence will be reduced.

He expressed intent on helping as much young people as he can but called for help from all concerned including government.

“August we are invited to a international tournament in Suriname and are in preparation with 25 students to go and am asking for some financial assistance,” Master Ramnarine disclosed. Each students needs $20,000 to go and if there is anyone who would like to sponsor one or two kindly contact Master Lloyd Ramnarine on #698-6727 or 673-0823.