Aurora Gold Mines Supports Local Aviation

Dear Editor,

Citing the diatribe directed at Aurora Gold Mines in the May 23, 2018 Kaieteur News Papers titled, “Aurora Gold Mine aborts locals; hires Canadian airline to fly domestic trips” we would like to debunk all the false claims made against AGM with what can only be summed up to a logorrhoea filled and malicious attack for some individual’s political machinations.

Aurora Gold Mines has never abandoned the Guyanese people whether it is through its daily operation or in its flight operations department. Instead it strives to empower the local population with the skills that will enable them to fill the technical jobs within the developing resources sector. This article will highlight with traceable facts the massive transfer of skills and empowerment of Guyanese because of AGM’s flight operations.

Firstly, AGM did not hire a Canadian airline to provide service to its mine. AGM bought a Twin Otter DHC6-300 aircraft and as the owners of said craft contracted a Canadian management firm which has current international experience managing Twin Otters for several years.

The word current is applicable as it highlights that this company has personnel who have recent experience flying, maintaining and managing this aircraft type. Please take note that the entry of this aircraft was made at the time when there were myriad aircraft accidents and incidents involving various local operators.

As such this decision was induced by the concern for the safety of our approximately 800-plus local and 30 expatriate workers.

Here are the facts by the numbers.

Internal Local Contributions

The flight operations team for this aircraft if made up of 14 persons in total with six being Canadian and the remaining eight Guyanese. The Canadians represent 42% of the total team. Our flight team consist of four Canadian pilots and three Guyanese pilots. The Guyanese pilots include defence force officers and aviation veterans.

We have facilitated the acquisition of visas, licensing conversion documents and training to equip our local flight crew contingent with the necessary credentials to take command of our aviation asset.

Our aircraft engineering team consists of two Canadian mechanics on rotation with one local mechanic who is currently in the final stages of his license conversion to better equip him to take on a leadership role within the aircraft maintenance department at AGM.

The aircraft maintenance department has also engaged the local aviation engineering school (The Art Williams & Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School) employing the services of several of its students to work along with our aircraft mechanics on weekends. This adds to their technical experience as budding young Guyanese engineers.

Our Georgetown flight operations team comprises a young Guyanese pilot and another AGM employee. AGM sought out persons within its own organisation and externally who had the necessary aptitude, then trained them to execute their daily flight operations.

In doing so, skills that are transferrable across the aviation sector globally were imparted giving these young people the opportunity to have professional careers years beyond the lifespan of AGM across the globe.

In addition, AGM Guyanese personnel were trained as operations officers at the mine site to assist in times of employee turnaround. These mine workers who had no prior understanding of aviation have benefited from transference of technical skills in aircraft ramp handling, aircraft security awareness, safety management systems and general flight operations.

They now have genuine aspirations to become aviation professionals. How is it that AGM is being accused of abandoning Guyanese?

Private Sector Benefits from AGM Twin Otter Operations

Wings Aviation provides hangar parking, ground handling and office space to AGM. This relationship has enabled the owners or Wings to further develop the skills of its staff by introducing them to a different type of aircraft and more complex flight operations.

In addition, several Guyanese airlines which include Air Services Limited, Trans Guyana Airways, Wings Aviation and Hinterland Aviation also act in a support flight capacity conducting charter flights for AGM on an as needed basis.

Recently within the week of May 20, 2018 AGM utilised these companies via charters to support its growing air service requirements. Roraima Airways also does flights periodically for the company.

Caribbean Aviation Maintenance Services (CAMS) owned by the Correia group of companies is the designated fuel service provider to AGM’s Twin Otter, accruing millions of dollars in fuel revenue.

In addition, the Ogle Airport Inc. continually benefits from landing fees and passenger processing fees which amount to several million dollars monthly. All this revenue is transferred to the local economy and to Guyanese.

How is it despite the plethora of engagement that AGM has made with the entrance of its aircraft it is still being accused of abandoning the Guyanese people? No this is untrue! In fact, AGM has made considerable contributions to Guyanese through the introduction of its Twin Otter aircraft. It has energised the aviation sector allowing for young Guyanese working in and around the aircraft to develop technical skills.

It provides an additional level of safety for our local and expat employees which we hold in utmost importance. It remains a top contributor to the balance sheet of Guyanese airlines through charter services and it has brought goodwill to the public as Guyanese get to see an aircraft that serviced Guyana’s hinterland during the golden years of the national airline plying the airways once more.

AGM’s Twin Otter is a positive contributor to Guyana; run and maintained in partnership with Guyanese!

Sincerely,

AGM Aviation Employee