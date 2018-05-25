Second suspect held in Aurora Gold Mine Manager Murder

A second suspect has been held as investigations continue into the murder of Neil Whyte, the Supply Chain Manager for Aurora Gold Mine. His body was discovered in his Thomas Street, South Cummingsburg apartment by a security guard attached to the company.

A source close to the investigation confirmed the arrest of a second individual. He was the taxi driver who took the first accused to Whyte’s home. The police went to his home to effect the arrest but they eventually found him at Giftland Mall.

Whyte had just an hour before taken a male friend up to his apartment. The individual later left in a hurry telling the security guard that he was coming back.

Whyte a 42-year-old Guyanese-Canadian citizen was found bound and naked; after the security guard went to Whyte’s room to find out why he did not come down to see his guest out.

On Monday, around 22:30 hrs, Whyte told the security guard he (Whyte) was going to the corner (Middle Street) to get a friend.

Whyte returned not long after with a male friend and they went up to his apartment.

Not long after, Whyte’s male friend came up to the security and told him that he was leaving to come back. The guard opened the gate and let him out, but was suspicious of him, since he seemed anxious to leave. He had a black bag that he did not come with.

The first suspect was apprehended on Tuesday morning at his Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice, home around 06:30 hrs.

A number of items including Whyte’s laptop was found with the first suspect. The circumstances that led to a second suspect being held are still unclear.

Investigations continue, as charges are expected soon.