Ret’d Guyanese contractor, 71, fined EC$50,000 for coke-in-wheelchair

A retired construction workers from Guyana was yesterday fined EC$50,000 (US$18,500) after a guilty plea last week in Grenada for coke trafficking.

According to the New Today Newpaper of Grenada, Haniff Bacchus, 71, appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the Number One Magistrate’s Court, in St. George’s yesterday where decision was announced.

He is a retired construction worker from Georgetown and was caught trying to leave the airport with three kilos of cocaine.

The drugs which carries an estimated street value of EC$300, 000 (US$111,000) was found inside a hidden compartment of his battery-powered wheelchair.

At the time of his arrest, he was preparing to board an Air Canada flight, the newspaper reported.

Failing to pay the EC$50,000 fine could see Bacchus jailed three years in default.

The Guyanese national arrived in Grenada a few weeks ago from England and was preparing to depart when he was arrested.

Haniff was said to be suffering heart and other serious ailments.