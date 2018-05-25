Ret’d Guyanese contractor, 71, fined EC$50,000 for coke-in-wheelchair

Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM
A retired construction workers from Guyana was yesterday fined EC$50,000 (US$18,500) after a guilty plea last week in Grenada for coke trafficking.
According to the New Today Newpaper of Grenada, Haniff Bacchus, 71, appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the Number One Magistrate’s Court, in St. George’s yesterday where decision was announced.
He is a retired construction worker from Georgetown and was caught trying to leave the airport with three kilos of cocaine.
The drugs which carries an estimated street value of EC$300, 000 (US$111,000) was found inside a hidden compartment of his battery-powered wheelchair.
At the time of his arrest, he was preparing to board an Air Canada flight, the newspaper reported.
Failing to pay the EC$50,000 fine could see Bacchus jailed three years in default.
The Guyanese national arrived in Grenada a few weeks ago from England and was preparing to depart when he was arrested.
Haniff was said to be suffering heart and other serious ailments.
May 25, 2018By Franklin Wilson in Barbados in association with Industrial Safety Supplies Inc. and Fitness Express The selection committee of the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) yesterday met at...
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
May 25, 2018
How did we become like this? How did this nation become so asinine, moronic and primitive? In yesterday’s newspapers,... more
The rise in fuel prices at local pumps is just the latest sign of Government’s misunderstanding and indifference towards... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The use of force is still very much a part of the foreign policy and diplomatic considerations of... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]