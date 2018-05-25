MSC implementing plans to move forward – Karaoke on tonight at Club’s pavilion

The new Executive of the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) recently held its first Statutory meeting to name the Sub-committees and make plans for the way forward.

It was decided that despite the other activities tonight as part of Guyana’s 52nd Independence Anniversary, that Monthly Club Night and Karaoke be held tonight at the club’s Thomas Lands venue and all overseas members back home for the Independence celebrations, are encouraged to attend.

A number of projects have been set for the year including the construction of a Multi-purpose all weather Sports facility, increasing their pool of youth cricketers and enlarging the general membership of the club.

A brain child of Owen John, the construction of the practice facility is estimated to cost $3.3 Million and will include three pitches. MSC has gotten sponsorship from several businesses for this project. The club hopes to develop a facility which can accommodate a Basketball, Volleyball and futsal Court in addition to Cricket.

The entire Sports facility should cost approximately $6.5Million and would be rented to sports promoters to generate funds for the Club which plays in GCA’s competitions.

The club also has plans for installing floodlights and is seeking sponsorship for these projects.

A number of overseas players are willing to contribute in whatever way they can. A number of the former players are seeing the development of the infrastructure and other amenities at the club and are keen to play their part.

It was also noted that past Presidents Claude Raphael (who implemented a youth section in 1984), Lance Hinds and immediate past President Neil Barry have all indicated their willingness to contribute to the club’s development.

A President is limited to two terms in Office and current President Winston Semple and Secretary Adrian Smith are ex-officio members of each sub-committee.

Sub-committees:Public Relations-Sean Devers (Chairman), Kurtis ‘DJ Casual’ Armstrong, Owen John, Darien Best; Finance: Troy Lewis- (Chairman), Shawn Holder, Marcus Watkins, Deborah McNichol, Lance Hinds; Ground Committee: Troy Lewis- (Chairman), Winston Semple, Shawn Holder; Disciplinary Committee: Adrian Smith (Chairman), Shawn Holder, Sean Devers, Quasen Nedd, Theresa Pemberton; Fund Raising Committee: Deborah McNichol (Chairman), Oswald Pearce, Kurtis Armstrong, Owen John, Troy Lewis, Marcus Watkins, Darien Best, Kefa Naughton, Steven Jacobs, Theresa Pemberton, Alisha Dalrymple; Cricket Committee: Shawn Holder(Chairman), Steven Jacobs,Sean Devers, Marcus Watkins, Owen John, Darien Best, Oswald Pearce