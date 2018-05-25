Herstelling man who drowns reputed wife charged with murder

A porter who allegedly submerged his reputed wife in a gutter was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for murder. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Watson, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

He was not required to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that on May 21, last, at Herstelling, New Scheme, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Lowtie Atwaroo also known as Mona.

Watson was represented by Attorney-at-law, Bernard DaSilva. The lawyer told the court that his client was physical assaulted by police officers and he was made to sign several documents of which he had no knowledge.

The lawyer added that his client should be taken to the hospital for medical treatment since he has been experiencing generalised pain.

Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh, told the court that the prosecution file is incomplete; the post mortem report and two additional statements are still outstanding.

Magistrate Daly after listening to the prosecutor remanded the accused to prison; he was instructed to make his next court appearance on May 28 when he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

According to reports Atwaroo, of 221 Plantation Walk, Herstelling, New Scheme, East Bank Demerara had ended an abusive relationship with the accused some eight weeks before she was killed.

According to information, Atwaroo on May 21, last, went to reconcile with the accused but the two got into a heated argument.

After Atwaroo failed to return home her relatives went in search of her and they were told by neighbours that they saw her arguing with the accused on the road.

A search was conducted for Atwaroo and her lifeless body was found in a drain near the roadside.

The matter was then reported and the accused was arrested and taken into custody.