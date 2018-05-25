Guyana’s senior men to play Barbados in three warm up games

Latest update May 25th, 2018 12:56 AM

Kevon Wiggins will be one of Guyana’s overseas based players in action against Barbados.

With Guyana’s men’s basketball team set to compete in the June 24–30 Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) tournament in Suriname, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) announced Wednesday that the team will travel to Barbados to face the men from the ‘Land of the Flying Fish’ from June 8 to 10 at the Sir Garfield Sports Complex in Bridgetown.
The last time Guyana played in Barbados was at the 2000 CBC tournament which was then named the CARICOM basketball championship. With Lugard Mohan as captain, Guyana finished third at the tournament; their highest placing yet.
The GABF only last week named a shortlisted squad for both the men’s and women’s teams for the tournament in Paramaribo, but, as it relates to the engagement in Barbados, the composition of the teams is not yet known.
Nigel Hinds, president of the GABF, stated that his federation is prepared to invest as much as possible in order to see Guyana better their 1994 second-place finish in the regional basketball showpiece.
The Guyanese Men are in Group A, with hosts and rivals Suriname, St Lucia, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, while Group B comprises Barbados, Bermuda, Antigua & Barbuda, Haiti and Montserrat.
“Guyana is investing heavily in the CBC Championship, with the expectation that Guyana Men will win the Male Championship for the first time. The GABF is confident that we will succeed in this venture,” the GABF had stated in a release when announcing the provisional team for the championship.
The Men will feature a number of overseas-based players, led by Gordon James, Shawn James, Delroy James, Anthony Moe, Ray Victor, Kevin Mickle, Kevon Wiggins, Richard Mohandatt, Nikon McGregor and Juon Nicholson.
The Guyana-based basketball players selected for trials are: Shaine Webster, Timothy Thompson, Shelroy Thomas, Stanton Rose, Harold Adams, Orlando Glasgow, Terron Welch, Chris Williams, Travis Burnett, Dominique Vincente, Nathan Saul, Dave Causeway, Travis Belgrave, Akeem Crandon, Nikkoli Smith, Domair Gladstone and Curt English. Other overseas-based players are under consideration.

